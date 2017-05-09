Log in Sign up for free
CONGO-K

Exploration & Production

Glencore and Trafigura caught in Katanga tangle

Texte
Texte
The elections scheduled in 2017 to determine Congo-K president Joseph Kabila’s successor are disrupting the country’s economy. The unsettling climate is taking its toll on trading firms Glencore and Trafigura, who dominate copper and cobalt trading in Katanga. Trafigura settles its [...]

(531 words) 8.2 EUR
