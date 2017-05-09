Log in Sign up for free
ZAMBIA

Exploration & Production

Who is ZCCM-IH’s future investor Baruch Halpert?

According to Africa Mining Intelligence’s information, Israeli investment fund Sapir Capital boss, Baruch Halpert, was in Lusaka last week to [...]

