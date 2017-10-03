Your account has been succesfully created.
MOZAMBIQUE Africa Mining Intelligence Issue 400 dated 03/10/2017

Who's got Rajiv Gupta's back as he aims for a new Gemfields?

According to our information, Indian businessman Rajiv Gupta, who founded coloured gemstone leader Gemfields in 2004, is gearing up to [...]

138 words/5.20 EUR

Mentioned in this article

