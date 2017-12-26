Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 25% OFF YOUR SUBSCRIPTION TO AFRICA MINING INTELLIGENCE
SUBSCRIBE
Spotlight IVORY COAST Africa Mining Intelligence Issue 406 dated 26/12/2017

Can Houphouet's jeweller put the shine back on Ivorian diamonds?

Transactysglasol's brand new permit to mine diamonds in the north of Ivory Coast on a semi-industrial and industrial scale (AMI 405), the first awarded since the 1970s, marks the first step towards the arduous revival of the sector. Diamonds at [...]

543 words/8.20 EUR

Mentioned in this article

Access to this article is restricted
to subscribers and e-wallet users
New reader?
Why create an account?
  • Read free articles
  • Download a free edition
  • Create email notifications
  • Receive newsletters
  • Access exclusive documents

On the same subject

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience.

Read more