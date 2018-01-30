Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight NIGERIA Africa Mining Intelligence Issue 408 dated 30/01/2018

Buhari's tactics to push oil firms into mining

Nigeria's president, Muhammadu Buhari
As its counts on raising nearly $600 million to finance mining exploration and the institutions needed to frame the sector with one hand, Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari's government intends to get local oil operators involved in mines with the other. [...]

573 words/8.20 EUR

