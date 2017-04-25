Log in Sign up for free
AFRICA

Funding

Banker Ian Hannam racks up mining contracts

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

London-based financial advisory firm Hannam & Partners is building up steam in the mining sector across the continent.

(194 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
On our other sites
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close