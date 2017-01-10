Log in Sign up for free
MOROCCO/FRANCE

Government Strategies

OCP unit in Paris to handle group’s consulting business

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

Although the Moroccan phosphate giant OCP has been has been gradually repatriating most of its businesses abroad to Casablanca, the [...]

(177 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close