EAST AFRICA Government Strategies N°383 - 10/01/2017 UN dashes hopes of refining and smelting firms Log in to add this article to your bookmarks. A recent United Nations report has poured cold water on gold refiners and firms that operate smelters of tin, tantalum [...] (217 words) Log in to access This article is free Processing... You have a personal account Keep me logged in Forgot your password? Create your free account Keep me logged in Access this article via these Country Sections: × Get access to this article with any of these subscriptions: × LOG IN × CREATE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT × Processing... Keep me logged in × Processing... Balance: EUR Your e-wallet will be debited 0 EUR CANCEL