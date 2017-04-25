Log in Sign up for free
BURKINA FASO

Government Strategies

The government rivals Niger on uranium

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

Hoping to increase its revenue by diversifying its gold-focused mining sector, the Burkinabe government was very eager to tell investors [...]

(148 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close