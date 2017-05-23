Log in Sign up for free
MALI

Government Strategies

Boubou Cisse impatient to secure development fund

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

On April 19, Boubou Cisse, Mali’s minister of economy and finance, wrote to mines minister Tiemoko Sangare. In his letter [...]

(164 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close