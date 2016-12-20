Log in Sign up for free
ZAMBIA

Railways, roads & ports

ZCCM-IH counts on Maamba's power capacity to boost revenue

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

ZCCM-IH is increasing the output at the Maamba collieries power plant to make it the holding company’s second biggest source of revenue.

(194 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close