ANGOLA

Railways, roads & ports

Will the future president want to open road to diamonds and copper?

Joao Lourenco wants to expand two railway lines to evacuate Angolan diamonds but he might also want to capture a share of the mining transport business out of Katanga, in Congo-K.

