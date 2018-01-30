Your account has been succesfully created.
CENTRAL AFRICA Africa Mining Intelligence Issue 408 dated 30/01/2018

Kagame and Magufuli launch railway for 3Ts and nickel

Tanzania will extend its railway line connecting Dar es Salaam and Isaka to reach Kigali, offering an unhoped-for opening for Rwandan and Burundian miners.

