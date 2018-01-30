Your account has been succesfully created.
GUINEA Africa Mining Intelligence Issue 408 dated 30/01/2018

Dream team named to push forward on Tomboko gold

To mine its new gold acquisition in Guinea, Canadian junior Nortec Minerals has enlisted the help of former IamGold and Wega Mining technical experts.

153 words/5.20 EUR

Mentioned in this article

Access to this article is restricted
to subscribers and e-wallet users
New reader?
Why create an account?
  • Read free articles
  • Download a free edition
  • Create email notifications
  • Receive newsletters
  • Access exclusive documents

On the same subject

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience.

Read more