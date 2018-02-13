Your account has been succesfully created.
MALI Africa Mining Intelligence Issue 409 dated 13/02/2018

Gregory Isenor's comeback thanks to Roscan

Gregory Isenor, absent from Mali since his company Merrex Gold was bought by IamGold last year, is poised to regain his foothold with RosCan Minerals.

142 words/6 EUR

Mentioned in this article

Access to this article is restricted
to subscribers and e-wallet users
New reader?
Why create an account?
  • Read free articles
  • Download a free edition
  • Create email notifications
  • Receive newsletters
  • Access exclusive documents

On the same subject

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience.

Read more