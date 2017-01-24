Log in Sign up for free
NAMIBIA

Who's Who

A good word from Hamutenya helps Marenica win its bid

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

With a bit of help from its partner Mathew Hamutenya, the Australian firm Marenica Energy headed by Douglas Buerger managed [...]

(129 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close