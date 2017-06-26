Your account has been succesfully created.
Breaking news MADAGASCAR The Indian Ocean Newsletter Issue 1453 dated 26/06/2017

Ravalomanana on the campaign trail in Montreal

Former Malagasy president Marc Ravalomanana seized the occasion of his wife's participation in the Association Internationale des Maires Francophones's convention [...]

194 words/5.20 EUR

