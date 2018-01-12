Your account has been succesfully created.
Breaking news MADAGASCAR The Indian Ocean Newsletter Issue 1465 dated 12/01/2018

State picks French firm to handle new visa system

As of January 1, foreign tourists planning to travel to Madagascar will first need to apply for an electronic visa [...]

263 words/5.20 EUR

Mentioned in this article

Access to this article is restricted
to subscribers and e-wallet users
New reader?
Why create an account?
  • Read free articles
  • Download a free edition
  • Create email notifications
  • Receive newsletters
  • Access exclusive documents

On the same subject

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience.

Read more