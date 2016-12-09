Log in Sign up for free
UGANDA

Business Circles

Solar energy to fill electricity network gaps

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

Kampala wants to give 400,000 rural homes access to electricity. This could be a windfall for energy sector players.

(188 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close