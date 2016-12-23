Log in Sign up for free
TANZANIA

Business Circles

Fallout from Sahara Energy scandal appears limited

Despite calls for Sahara Energy to be banned from competing for government tenders after it delivered contaminated products, the consequences haven’t been drastic.

