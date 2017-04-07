Log in Sign up for free
DJIBOUTI

Business Circles

Al Amoudi to send a present to Afar stevedores

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

According to our sources, the Al Amoudi Charity Foundation is to send $3 million as a gift to 850 stevedores [...]

(222 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close