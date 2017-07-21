Farmer revolt could be brewing
Small-scale farmers in the Oromia National Regional State (ANRS) and in the Amhara National Regional State (ANRS) who are the [...]
318 words/5.20 EUR
Mentioned in this article
The plan devised and instigated by the late Prime Minister Meles Zenawi, to rejuvenate the executive of the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) and the different political parties making up this government coalition, made little progress during these organisations’ [...]