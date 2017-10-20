Will Jimmy Wanjigi be ruined by NASA?
The businessman Jimmy Wanjigi no longer knows which way to turn. He has managed to antagonise the opposition coalition led [...]
133 words/1.60 EUR
Mentioned in this article
Despite attempts by the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition headed by former prime minister Raila Odinga to postpone August's election, the actual date was not changed by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC). And this despite an embarrassing [...]
The organization of Kenya’s forthcoming election has not only led to a tug of war between French groups Safran and Gemalto but stirred tension between the ruling Jubilee Party and opposition National Super Alliance (NASA). Some are even beginning to [...]