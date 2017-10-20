The media march to the beat of their owners' drum
As the next election draws nearer, each party is sharpening its media weapons in order to drive its message home to voters. [...]
213 words/5.20 EUR
Mentioned in this article
Boasting a lobbyist even within Madagascar’s government, China is picking up any number of contracts in Antananarivo and particularly in the power-generation field. Its incursion hasn’t gone down well with local inhabitants, forcing Chinese groups to embark on sweeping public [...]