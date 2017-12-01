Your account has been succesfully created.
MAURITIUS The Indian Ocean Newsletter Issue 1463 dated 01/12/2017

Who is to be the new governor of the central bank?

Since the current governor of the Bank of Mauritius (the country's central bank), Ramesh Basant Roi, is unlikely to appointed [...]

203 words

Mentioned in this article

New reader?
Why create an account?
  • Read free articles
  • Download a free edition
  • Create email notifications
  • Receive newsletters
  • Access exclusive documents

On the same subject

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience.

Read more