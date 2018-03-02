The BDCD turns to a Lebanese buyer
Negotiations with a Chinese firm having broken down, the Djiboutian bank is now in talks with another potential buyer. [...]
The letter of Michel Torielli to the governor of the Central Bank of Djibout
237 words/6 EUR
Mentioned in this article
Arriving with much fanfare in Djibouti in 2014, He Liehui, boss of the Shanghai based Touchroad International Holdings Group, seems to have sown only disappointment and broken promises ever since. And that could threaten his romance with Ismail Omar Guelleh’s [...]