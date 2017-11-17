Air France turns up nose at Tripoli Free
Unlike its competitors Turkish Airlines, British Airways, Lufthansa, Alitalia and Qatar Airways, Air France has no intention of serving the [...]
182 words/1.60 EUR
Mentioned in this article
Laurent Fabius and Pierre Moscovici, the two "super-ministers" in Jean-Marc Ayrault's government, were quick to grasp the importance of the Africa in the present economic crisis. Shortly after their appointment both mobilised their ministries in the interests of French business, [...]