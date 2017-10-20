Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight MADAGASCAR The Indian Ocean Newsletter Issue 1460 dated 20/10/2017

A president (virtually) alone in his ivory tower

Hery Rajaonarimampianina.
Hery Rajaonarimampianina. ©Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images
With a presidential election in principle due next year, although no firm date has yet been set, President Hery Rajaonarimampianina's regime is showing increasing signs of febrility. The outbreak of pneumonic plague in Madagascar, which began in late August, is [...]

