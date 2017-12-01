Cairo and Kampala find common cause against Addis
In mid-November, the former head of the General Intelligence Service, Tarek Salaam, took up office in Uganda as the Egyptian [...]
252 words/5.20 EUR
Mentioned in this article
The closed-door meeting in Entebbe on May 2 between Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni and Egypt’s foreign minister, Sameh Hassan Shoukry, turned out to be particularly stormy. The following report focuses on a diplomatic situation overshadowed by issues relating to the [...]