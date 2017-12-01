An isolated Sissi torn between arbitration and force
Although Sudan and Qatar have aligned themselves with Addis Ababa, Egypt is still seeking to block the completion of the GERD. [...]
Mentioned in this article
The closed-door meeting in Entebbe on May 2 between Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni and Egypt’s foreign minister, Sameh Hassan Shoukry, turned out to be particularly stormy. The following report focuses on a diplomatic situation overshadowed by issues relating to the [...]