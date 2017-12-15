Your account has been succesfully created.
ETHIOPIA SOUTH SUDAN Document The Indian Ocean Newsletter Issue 1464 dated 15/12/2017

Salva Kiir dots the ‘i's for the Ethiopian prime minister

The South-Sudanese president Salva Kiir wrote to the Ethiopian prime [...]
Exclusive document

Letter from the South-Sudanese president Salva Kiir to the Ethiopian prime minister Hailemariam Desalegn

112 words/1.60 EUR

Mentioned in this article

Access to this article is restricted
to subscribers and e-wallet users
New reader?
Why create an account?
  • Read free articles
  • Download a free edition
  • Create email notifications
  • Receive newsletters
  • Access exclusive documents

On the same subject

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience.

Read more