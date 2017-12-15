Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight SUDAN The Indian Ocean Newsletter Issue 1464 dated 15/12/2017

With the US sanctions lifted, al-Bashir stabs Trump in the back in Moscow

Omar al-Bashir
Omar al-Bashir ©GettyImages
Despite Donald Trump's decision to lift the sanctions on his country on 12 October (ION nº1463), the Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir has switched his allegiances by flying to Russia in late November and rounding on the United States, whom he [...]

