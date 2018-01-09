Musa Bihi Abdi seeks to review the Emirates agreement
Doubts surround the military base that the Emirates hopes to establish in Berbera. [...]
Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE), who are allies of circumstance in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), are moving into East Africa so as to combat the Houthi rebels in Yemen more effectively. Behind their shared wish to control the Red Sea, however, both are courting countries in the region in the service of their own interests. [...]