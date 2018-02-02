Ghandour, the architect behind the lifting of US sanctions, is sidelined
Tensions are increasing between the Sudanese president and his minister of foreign affairs… The latest revelations. [...]
353 words/1.60 EUR
Mentioned in this article
Statements made in late August by the deputy prime minister and minister for investment, Mubarak al-Fadil al-Mahdi, concerning relations between Sudan and Israel have triggered a polemic. Is Omar al-Bashir's regime going to have to establish closer ties with Benjamin [...]