Yosef Abramowitz, Israeli energy sales rep in Africa
Through his company Energyia Global, American-Israeli solar energy bigshot, Yosef Abramowitz, is the lead hand behind the memorandum of understanding [...]
200 words/5.20 EUR
Mentioned in this article
After military and other security services officers defrauded BMP Poland - a Warsaw-based supplier of arms and equipment for police and armed forces - of €550,000 the government has begun to investigate the business dealings which security services conduct to [...]