The OPDO defies the TPLF
The leaders of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the lynchpin of the ruling Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) [...]
The plan devised and instigated by the late Prime Minister Meles Zenawi, to rejuvenate the executive of the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) and the different political parties making up this government coalition, made little progress during these organisations’ [...]