Liyu Police come in for renewed criticism
The Indian Ocean Newsletter has seen a report submitted by the Ethiopian intelligence services to the head of the National [...]
103 words/1.60 EUR
Mentioned in this article
The plan devised and instigated by the late Prime Minister Meles Zenawi, to rejuvenate the executive of the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) and the different political parties making up this government coalition, made little progress during these organisations’ [...]