Log in Sign up for free
SOUTH SUDAN

Politics & Power-Brokers

Is dollarisation the only way to avoid a Zimbabwe-style crisis?

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

New worries are emerging about South Sudan’s economic stability. Six months after adopting a floating exchange rate regime, economic actors [...]

(212 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close