EXCLUSIVE DOCUMENT(S)

Letter to President Salva Kiir

In a Dec. 6 letter to President Salva Kiir, Rene A. Cortez, the director of Suiss Finance Luxembourg, offered the South Sudanese head of state a range of financial aid instruments.

he government’s response to the threatened sanctions

Mayiik Ayii Deng sent Minister of Foreign Affairs the government’s response to the threatened sanctions, notably financial measures targeting certain South Sudanese officials.