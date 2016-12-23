Log in Sign up for free
DJIBOUTI

Politics & Power-Brokers

World Bank, IMF, warn IOG over levels of debt

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

A delegation of international experts from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund led by former Georgian prime minister [...]

(185 words) 5.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close