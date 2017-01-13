Log in Sign up for free
ETHIOPIA/KENYA

Politics & Power-Brokers

Addis-Nairobi relations sour over irrigation project

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

The Omo River irrigation project, which is set to be fed by the Gilgel Gibe III dam, could spark a [...]

(139 words)
Log in to access
This article is free
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close