MOZAMBIQUE

Politics & Power-Brokers

How the railroad barons jumped on the presidential express

President Filipe Nyusi remains very loyal to the network he built when he was an executive at the state ports and railway operator Portos e Caminhos de Ferro de Mocambique (CFM), before he joined Armando Guebuza’s government in 2008.A Nyusi [...]

