Log in Sign up for free
SOMALIA

Politics & Power-Brokers

How Al-Shabab plans to sabotage the elections

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

With the re-election on Jan. 11 of Mohamed Osman Jawari as the speaker of the Federal Parliament of Somalia, and now that Abdi Hashi Abdullahi has taken up the post of the assembly’s Upper House, MPs will soon vote for [...]

(562 words) 8.2 EUR
Read this article
ON THE SAME SUBJECT
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close