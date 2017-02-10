SOUTH SUDAN Politics & Power-Brokers N°1444 - 10/02/2017 Who okayed the abduction of Dong Luak and Aggrey Idri? Log in to add this article to your bookmarks. Abducted in Nairobi on Jan. 24 (ION 1443), the human rights lawyer and vice-president for justice and human rights of [...] (194 words) Log in to access This article is free Processing... You have a personal account Keep me logged in Forgot your password? Create your free account Keep me logged in Access this article via these Country Sections: × Get access to this article with any of these subscriptions: × LOG IN × CREATE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT × Processing... Keep me logged in × Processing... Balance: EUR Your e-wallet will be debited 0 EUR CANCEL