UGANDA Politics & Power-Brokers N°1446 - 10/03/2017 West insists on Kampala cracking down on ivory trade Log in to add this article to your bookmarks. The firm Entebbe Handling Services (Enhas) finds itself in the cross-hairs of Western intelligence agencies fighting the illicit traffic of [...] (181 words) Log in to access This article is free Processing... You have a personal account Keep me logged in Forgot your password? Create your free account Keep me logged in Access this article via these Country Sections: × Get access to this article with any of these subscriptions: × LOG IN × CREATE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT × Processing... Keep me logged in × Processing... Balance: EUR Your e-wallet will be debited 0 EUR CANCEL