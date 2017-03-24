Log in Sign up for free
DJIBOUTI

Politics & Power-Brokers

Guelleh's succession : time for candidates to place bets

The race to succeed president Ismail Omar Guelleh, who has reigned supreme since 1999, has turned into a gymkhana in which each candidate is playing his career. In the secret depths of Guelleh’s end-of-reign autocracy those who would succeed him [...]

