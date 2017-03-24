Log in Sign up for free
SUDAN

Politics & Power-Brokers

Janjaweed fight for Gulf states in Yemen

Some 6,000 Janjaweed militia have been deployed in Aden alongside Emirati troops. That means Sudan’s Bechir has won on two levels: national and now regional.

