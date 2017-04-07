Log in Sign up for free
ETHIOPIA

Politics & Power-Brokers

Hailemariam makes changes in army brass

Prime minister Hailemariam Dessalegh, who is the armed forces commander in chief, has finally managed to relieve the long-standing boss [...]

