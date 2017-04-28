Log in Sign up for free
MADAGASCAR

Politics & Power-Brokers

No calls to prayer for Shiites from the mosque at Ivato

Texte
Texte
Log in to add this article to your bookmarks.

The Imam Reza Shiite cultural complex at Ivato was turned [...]

(110 words) 1.6 EUR
Read this article
Free contents
Africa Intelligence
Explore
the free section
By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience on Africa Intelligence. – To know more
Close