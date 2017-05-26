Log in Sign up for free
SOUTH SUDAN

Politics & Power-Brokers

U.S. could call for Juba to be placed under international trusteeship

The South Sudanese president refuses to allow the U.S. to send a special envoy to Juba, forcing Washington to think of more radical alternatives.

